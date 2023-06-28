Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say
By ARLEIGH RODGERS and TOM DAVIES
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man charged with killing two teenage girls confessed multiple times to the murders in a phone call to his wife while in prison. Court documents released Wednesday say Richard Matthew Allen allegedly told his wife in an April 3 phone call that he killed 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. The two teenagers’ bodies were found Feb. 14, 2017, just outside of their hometown of Delphi, Indiana. A judge unsealed the motion describing Allen’s confessions alongside more than 100 filings in the case on Wednesday. Allen was arrested in October 2022 on two counts of murder.