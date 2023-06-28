New Orleans teen killed in the Marigny was son of well-known musician

By Erin Lowrey

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Marigny Monday afternoon that killed an 18-year-old

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2500 block of St. Claude Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

Police say the teen suffered a gunshot wound to his body.

EMS declared the teen dead on the scene, according to police.

The family identified the teen killed as Revell Andrews, 18.

He is the son of Revert Andrews, a well-known New Orleans musician.

Revert Andrews was on a tour when he received the news that his son was killed.

Through the New Orleans Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program, Revell was placed at Anthony Bean Community Theater and Acting School for the summer where he was learning acting.

He was a recent graduate of McDonogh 35 High School.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the NOPD at 504-658-5300.

