New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 24th perfect game in MLB history

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has thrown the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history.

Germán accomplished the feat in the Yankees’ 11-0 road victory against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched all nine innings without allowing a runner on base by any means – including through a hit, a walk or by hitting a batter.

Germán is the first pitcher to throw a perfect game since Seattle Mariners pitcher Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 15, 2012.

The Domincan-born right-hander is the first Yankees pitcher since David Cone on July 18, 1999, to throw a perfect game and the fourth overall in franchise history. David Wells (1998) and Don Larsen (1956 World Series) are the two others.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

