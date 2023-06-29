Kim Cattrall doesn’t think she will ever say ‘goodbye’ to Samantha Jones

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Viewers aren’t the only ones who appreciate the (brief) reunion of Samantha Jones with her “Sex and the City” friends.

In a preview of Kim Cattrall’s upcoming appearance on “Today,” the actress, who portrays the character, talked about her cameo during the second season of “And Just Like That…,” the sequel series to “SATC.”

Cattrall likened the experience to “dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini.”

But don’t expect it to be a precursor to Cattrall returning full time.

“That’s as far as I’ll go,” she said, when asked if she’d like to “dip” her toe further.

Cattrall and star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker have had a tense relationship in recent years, and Cattrall has said she was “never “friends with her “SATC” costars.

But the actress has better feeling towards the character she portrayed.

“I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha,” she said. “She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her.”

New episodes of “And Just Like That…” stream every Thursday on Max, which is owned by CNN’s parent company.

