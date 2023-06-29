Pence makes a surprise trip to Ukraine and meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and touring the war-torn country as it fights Russian aggression. Pence spent roughly 12 hours in the country on Thursday, with stops in Moshchun, Bucha and Irpin. He told NBC News that he was there “because it’s important that the American people understand the progress that we’ve made and how support for the Ukrainian military has been in our national interest.” Pence’s GOP rivals have been far less eager to push for more U.S. involvement in Ukraine, reflecting broader skepticism within the party.

