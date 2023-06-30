2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions

April 13, 2023 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts a “slightly below-normal” Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 13 named storms, including six hurricanes, two of which will be major hurricanes.

May 25, 2023 – The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 40% chance for a near-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 12 to 17 named storms, of which five to nine could develop into hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).

2023 Atlantic Storm Names

Tropical Storm Arlene

Pronunciation Guide

June 2, 2023 – Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf of Mexico.

June 3, 2023 – Arlene is downgraded to a Tropical Depression and later dissipates.

Tropical Storm Bret

June 19, 2023 – Tropical Storm Bret forms over the central Atlantic.

June 24, 2023 – Dissipates.

Tropical Storm Cindy

June 22, 2023 – Tropical Storm Cindy forms over the central Atlantic.

June 25, 2023 – Dissipates.

