Archdiocese of Santa Fe priest arrested for sexual assault

By Nick Catlin

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe has commented on the arrest of former archdiocese priest Daniel Balizan, 61, who is accused of clergy sexual abuse of a minor.

Balizan has been charged with coercion and enticement of a minor. He is accused of coercing a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of New Mexico.

The archdiocese said it learned of abuse allegations against Balizan in 2022 and reported them to the authorities. Balizan was removed from his pastor position within the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.

He was the pastor of Santa Maria de la Paz in Santa Fe prior to his dismissal. Balizan was removed from his position in August and also preached at St. Patrick’s-St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Raton.

Archbishop John Wester said he urges the faithful to keep the victims of clergy sexual assault in their prayers. The accused former pastor started preaching for the church in June 1989.

Balizan faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison if he is convicted.

