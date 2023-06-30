Fox News settles with former producer Abby Grossberg for $12 million, her lawyer says

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Fox News will pay $12 million to settle a lawsuit brought by former producer Abby Grossberg, her lawyer said on Friday.

Grossberg had accused the right-wing network of pressuring her into giving false testimony in the Dominion case, and also of fostering a deeply misogynist workplace. Fox News previously denied her claims.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

CNN reported earlier this month that Fox was finalizing a settlement with Grossberg.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

