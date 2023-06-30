Inflation in Europe falls again in June

By Anna Cooban, CNN

London (CNN) — Inflation in Europe slowed for the second straight month in June.

Consumer prices in the 20 countries that use the euro rose 5.5% this month compared with a year ago, according to a preliminary estimate released by the European Union’s statistics agency Friday. That’s down from 6.1% in May.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected inflation to ease to 5.6%.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.