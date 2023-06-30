Woman who operated illegal daycare faces child neglect charges, police say

By Chuck Morris

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman who operated an illegal daycare in her Bellevue apartment where a 3-month-old baby died has been charged with child neglect, Metro Police said.

Police said Anne C. Jordan, 51, has been charged with six counts of child neglect in relation to the April 10 incident in which the boy died and six other young children were left unattended inside her apartment where she was operating a daycare.

Jordan was not at the apartment when the boy and the six other children, ranging in age up to 16 months, were found by the deceased’s mother and another parent.

The six children were determined to be in good health. Medical staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt reported the deceased child did not have any obvious sign of traumatic injury or medical issues. The investigation into the death remains open with final autopsy and toxicology results pending.

WSMV4 uncovered Jordan was unlicensed and was watching over five kids, which is illegal in Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Human Services said it was granted a temporary restraining order against Jordan in April to prevent her from operating a childcare agency without a license.

Jordan was arrested Thursday afternoon in Hickman County at the request of Metro Police detectives. She was returned to Nashville Thursday night.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.