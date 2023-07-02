Angels place infielder Brandon Drury on injured list and recall Andrew Velazquez

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels infielder Brandon Drury has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder contusion. The team also recalled infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Salt Lake before the finale of its three-game series against Arizona. Drury was playing second base when he injured his shoulder Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. He tried to make a diving stop on a ground ball hit by Yasmani Grandal and felt pain the rest of the game.

