Verdugo’s home run in the 9th gives the Red Sox a 5-4 win and a sweep of the Blue Jays
By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 to complete a three-game sweep. Verdugo’s sixth home run came on the first pitch thrown Sunday by Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano. Verdugo stood at home plate to admire his 415-foot drive into the stands behind the visitor’s bullpen in right field. Jarren Duran went 5 for 5 with four doubles and Rafael Devers reached base five times and drove in two for the Red Sox. Boston has won three straight following a season-long five-game losing streak.