Bader hits a 3-run homer in the 8th inning as the Yankees rally late to beat the Orioles 6-3
By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a four-game series between AL East playoff contenders. Anthony Volpe scored the tying run in the seventh on a wild pitch by All-Star reliever Yennier Cano before the Yankees completed the comeback ahead of a postgame fireworks show. After showing bunt on the first pitch, Bader drove a 1-1 sweeper from Danny Coulombe into the left-field seats for his seventh homer. Clay Holmes struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.