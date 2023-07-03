Summer camp focuses on children with special needs

By Nicole Tam

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — Lisa McCarty and her husband Mike created a local nonprofit called All Aboard for Kids. Part of the program is a summer camp for children with special needs.

“There is such a need for kids with autism and there are just some gaps there,” Lisa McCarty said.

Three of the McCarty’s five children have autism. They wanted to teach them important life skills and give them opportunities. So, they created a half-day camp that teaches kids science, technology and math.

“It’s important that the kids have a place to be and they can connect with other kids. But equally important, those families, they get a break,” McCarty said.

Elizabeth Sanow took a little time to warm up to camp. But after one summer, she’s excited to go back every day.

“Everybody is just so welcoming and all that fun activities we do because it’s different every single day,” Sanow said.

Five years later, Sanow is now a teacher’s assistant in the classroom. She’s also made some friends along the way.

“I just love hanging out with people. I’ve met so many friends that I’ve actually hung out with in previous years. Like not during the summer,” Sanow said.

