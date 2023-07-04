Canada beats Cuba 4-2 and will play US in CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal

HOUSTON (AP) — Canada advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating Cuba 4-2. Guatemala also advanced with a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe at Harrison, New Jersey, and will play Jamaica in the opener of a quarterfinal doubleheader at Cincinnati on Sunday, followed by the U.S.-Canada matchup. Junior Hoilett, Jonathan Osorio, Jayden Nelson and Liam Millar scored for Canada. Guatemala won Group C with six points and Canada finished second with five. Guadeloupe had four and Cuba zero.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.