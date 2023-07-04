Marte hits 3-run HR and Scherzer wins 6th straight decision in Mets’ 8-5 victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Max Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5. Scherzer gave up three home runs and walked in a run in six innings, but the Mets used the long ball to help the right-hander win his sixth straight decision. Alvarez hit a 467-foot homer off Miguel Castro in the seventh inning to break Travis D’Arnaud’s single-season team record by a rookie catcher set in 2014. Brandon Nimmo added a solo homer to help the struggling Mets win their third straight. Corbin Carroll, Cristian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit solo homers for the Diamondbacks.

