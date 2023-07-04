Seven injured in Tel Aviv car ramming attack, Israeli police say

By Hadas Gold, Mostafa Salem and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

(CNN) — Seven people were injured after a car driver rammed into pedestrians near a Tel Aviv shopping center and then got out of the vehicle to stab civilians, Israeli police said Tuesday.

A spokesperson described the car ramming as a “terror attack,” and told CNN the driver was killed by an armed civilian.

One of the injured, a 46-year-old woman, is in serious condition, the Magen David Adom rescue service said. The ramming occurred on Pinchas Rosen Street in Northern Tel Aviv.

Hamas praised the attack, a statement by the militant group’s spokesman Abdel Latif Al-Kanoa said. Hamas did not directly claim responsibility for the attack.

“The heroic operation of Tel Aviv is the beginning of the response to the aggression of the Zionist occupation on Jenin,” Al-Kanoa said.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

