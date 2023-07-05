1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th

By Julia Scammahorn

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A St. Joseph man drown in Smithville Lake July 4th. It happened at 6:30 in the evening at Little Platte Swim Beach. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 22-year-old Carlos Antonio was swimming and walked off a ledge in the water and never resurfaced. His body was released to forensics and of course family was notified.

Also Tuesday, around the same time, a 6-year-old boy from Camdenton, Missouri drown at Lake of the Ozarks. It happened at the 65-mile mark of the main channel at Lick Creek Cove. The boy was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water onto a lily pad, went below the water, and did not resurface. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.