Deputies: Grandma stabbed by granddaughter; told to drive herself to hospital

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

KEITHVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — Caddo Parish deputies arrested a 25-year-old Keithville woman early Tuesday morning for stabbing her 75-year-old grandmother.

Law enforcement was notified that an elderly woman walked into Ochsner LSU Health with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and legs.

The victim told the hospital’s security officer that Gracie Watson walked into her room while she was sleeping, stabbed her and told her to drive herself to the hospital.

Deputies were dispatched to the woman’s home in the 12,000 block of Mansfield Road in Keithville to look for her granddaughter. Watson was located at a nearby truck stop and taken into custody. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

The condition of her grandmother was not immediately available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.