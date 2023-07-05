Family behind Norma Jean Upshaw Act to watch Governor Bill Lee sign law in a ceremony

By Brianna Hamblin

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — A family who helped get legislation passed to help Tennessee’s elderly residents, will be in attendance to see Governor Lee sign that bill into law.

The Norma Jean Upshaw Act requires landlords to give tenants over 62 years old at least a 60-day notice that they have to find new homes.

This officially became law July 1st, but the ceremonial signing is this afternoon.

The bill is named after 79-year-old Norma Upshaw whose family struggled to find her affordable housing in Davidson County after her senior community in Madison was sold. Upshaw ended up moving into an apartment 40 minutes away in Smyrna.

Her family wanted to the new law to require more than a 60-day notice. Previously the law required only a 30-day notice.

As Nashville grows, it gets harder for older people on a fixed income to stay here.

Upshaw’s daughter hopes this law will keep an influx of older residents from becoming homeless in Nashville.

