Fire crew helps elderly neighbor mow overgrown lawn

By Ken MacLeod

QUINCY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A fire crew in Quincy helped out an elderly man mow his lawn after he was struggling to tackle the chore on Tuesday.

Don Perewitz, 69, was trying to tackle mowing his overgrown lawn yesterday afternoon but with bad hips that are scheduled for surgery next month and an 80-year-old push mower, he was having trouble getting the job done.

As he was becoming exasperated with the lawn, he noticed some firefighters heading back to their station right across the street from a call and jokingly asked them if he could borrow their mower.

“He said, ‘Yeah, I’ll hook you up,'” Perewitz said. However, they didn’t just let Perewitz borrow the mower. A crew of six firefighters, equipped with a mower, trimmer, and blower, helped to whip the overgrown lawn back into shape.

“Next thing I know they’re not only over with the lawn mower, they’re over with the whole crew,” said Laura Klumpp, Perewitz’s girlfriend.

The act of kindness became a hit on Facebook, with Perewitz poking fun at their choice of language for the post.

“The one problem is they said they saw an elderly gentleman struggling with the lawn mower,” he said. “That’s not quite really what it was.”

However, the good deed really struck a chord with the couple.

“They took mercy on me,” said Perewitz.

