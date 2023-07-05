‘Freedom isn’t free:’ Man builds airplane to send message to the nation

By Taylor Thompson

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — As many celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday, one local Hendersonville man showed off the plane he created to represent how lucky he believed we are to live in this country.

His plane, called “Freedom” is a salute to the men and women who have paid and continue to pay the ultimate sacrifice.

Steve Jarrell has been a pilot and lived in Hendersonville for the last 13 years.

He was inspired to build a plane four years ago after his brother built a similar plane called ‘Liberty.’

Prior to beginning the build, Jarrell decided that the theme of his plane would be ‘Freedom Isn’t Free.’

He began to build the plane back in August of 2019 and completed the build in April of 2021.

“During that time, I started collecting graphics and ideas and all kinds of images that would emphasize the point that our freedom isn’t free,” he explained.

That’s when Jarrell began to collect images that he believed were symbolic to this country.

He had his plane sent off to an artist to airbrush the pictures on and just picked it up last week.

“The left side of the plane is actually from the beginning of our freedoms in the colonial times as we swing around the plane we go to the more modern times,” he said.

The left side of the plane begins with a young eagle that symbolizes the beginning of the nation.

He explained how the plane then moves to show George Washington crossing the Delaware.

“The N number on the plane, if you will, is 6-1-4 Uniform Sierra. That’s symbolic because that’s flag day June 14th, 1777,” he said.

There are many places on the plane that have engraved, “May We Never Forget That Freedom Isn’t Free.”

The right side of the plane then moves to the modern times.

“We start back here with the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima, six marines raised the flag, three of them were killed on Iwo Jima and so 50% of those guys that you’re seeing in the picture we’re killed,” he expressed.

It also shows Arlington Cemetery and the image of the eagle on the right side of the plane now depicts a more aggressive eagle and the now 50-star flag.

“It’s just to salute to those who served, I’m so thankful for it and I think all of us should be,” he expressed.

He went on to explain how the type of freedom we have in this country isn’t something to be taken for granted.

“That’s a sacrifice and they’re doing it for you and they’re doing it for me, and I just wanted to do something that would honor that and also make people stop and think,” he said.

While Jarell isn’t a veteran himself, multiple veterans were present at the showing to express their gratitude.

“When you work with thousands of boys and women in the service, seeing something like this gives you chills,” said Retired Navy Veteran Sid Tolchin.

Another veteran, Mark Cigal also added how it’s a tremendous tribute to all the soldiers who have served.

“Also, a good reminder to every American, freedom is not free,” he expressed.

Jarrell said that freedom does get flown regularly as he will not miss an opportunity to show off the plane.

“Any chance we get it’s going to be shown and I’m not showing it to brag on the artwork or on the plane or on myself or anything else it’s to get that message out.”

