Highland Park survivor throws 1st pitch at Brewers game

Published 8:55 AM

By Web staff

    MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Last year, Cooper Roberts was injured in the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park.

Monday, July 3, he threw the first pitch at the Brewers/Cubs game with his family.

Roberts loves the Brewers and his favorite player, Christian Yelich, was on the receiving end of his pitch.

His mother says he’s tackling life head-on, recently taking up swimming.

