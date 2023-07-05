Thousands of Israelis cripple Tel Aviv highway to support police chief ousted by Netanyahu ally

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of protesters have blocked Tel Aviv’s main highway and major intersections across Israel, in a spontaneous outburst of anger following the ouster of the city’s popular police chief. Ami Eshed announced late Wednesday that he was leaving the Israeli police force under what he said was political pressure. Eshed has regularly clashed with the country’s hardline national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has demanded that police take a tougher stance against months of anti-government protests. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent months to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul. Netanyahu’s allies say the plan will rein in overzealous judges. Opponents say it will put the country on the path to dictatorship.

