Trump campaign says it raised more than $35 million in second quarter

By Alayna Treene and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s joint fundraising committee raised more than $35 million in the second quarter of 2023, a haul his team says was boosted by his recent federal indictment, a Trump campaign official told CNN.

The figure nearly doubles the $18.8 million he raised in the first quarter of this year through the committee, which is split between Trump’s official campaign and his Save America political action committee.

The campaign official did not answer questions about how much of the haul was directed to the campaign versus the PAC, which has been used to pay Trump’s legal fees.

Recent fundraising appeals from Trump’s team have directed 90% of donations to the campaign and 10% to the PAC as Trump’s legal fees have grown.

Politico first reported Trump’s second quarter fundraising numbers.

In the first quarter of 2023, Trump’s campaign said the joint fundraising committee saw a surge in donations after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on March 30. The campaign told CNN the committee raised $15.4 million after charges were filed against the former president, a sign his supporters were rallying around him after learning of the indictment.

The Trump campaign has been aggressively fundraising off of the former president’s legal troubles. CNN previously reported that Trump raised more than $6.6 million in the five days following news of his federal indictment, including $2.1 million raised at a preplanned fundraiser. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents last month.

The campaign’s filing will be released later this month through the Federal Election Commission. It is unclear how much cash the former president currently has on hand.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.