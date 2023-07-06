Border patrol agents find migrants smuggled inside hay bales

By ANNIE GIMBEL

Click here for updates on this story

LAREDO, Texas (KTVT) — Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents thwarted a human smuggling attempt to hide 13 migrants crossing the border unlawfully hidden inside hay bales.

It happened on July 1 when border patrol agents encountered the pickup truck hauling hay bales atop a flatbed trailer at the FM 1017 checkpoint.

Agents took the migrants, who were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, to the Hebbronville Station for processing. After record checks were conducted, it was revealed they were in the country illegally, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Homeland Security Investigations is handling the case. They will prosecute the the driver for human smuggling.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.