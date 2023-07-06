Skip to Content
Chicago White Sox place reliever Joe Kelly on 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation

Published 1:13 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. The White Sox also recalled right-hander Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte. Jimmy Lambert, another right-hander, was added to the roster as the 27th player for the team’s doubleheader against Toronto. Kelly surrendered Vladimir Guerrero Jr.‘s two-run homer in the eighth inning of the Blue Jays’ 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Wednesday night’s matchup was postponed by rain. Manager Pedro Grifol says Kelly’s elbow issue surfaced after his outing in the series opener.

Associated Press

