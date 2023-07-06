Former foster parent arrested in Baldwin County on child sex abuse charges from Huntsville

By Shelby Myers

ELBERTA, Alabama (WALA) — Former foster parent Patrick Streeter was arrested in Baldwin County and taken to Madison County to face some serious charges, including sexual torture and sodomy.

According to court documents, Streeter was accused of sexually abusing at least two boys. One was under 12 years old, the other was under 19. According to the documents, the abuse of one victim lasted for three years.

FOX10 News has learned that when Streeter was arrested by Baldwin County deputies last Thursday, he was working at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park of the Alabama Gulf Coast in Elberta.

The campground, geared toward kid activities, sent this statement: “Last week we were saddened to learn that a now former employee was arrested and taken to Huntsville. His arrest is in no way connected to his work here, with the charges all relating to a case that dates back to when he lived in the Huntsville area. Prior to his hiring in august of 2022, a background check was conducted. It was clear of past offenses. Given the nature of the accusations, his employment was terminated, as ensuring families have a safe experience is always our priority.”

Weatherly Heights Baptist Church officials in Huntsville said Streeter was also a former minister at their church.

Streeter bonded out of Madison County jail.

Authorities said more charges could be coming.

