New wildfire burns 225 acres along John Day River in Wheeler County; road, campground closed

JOHN DAY, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new wildfire fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions spread to 225 acres along the John Day River in Wheeler County on Thursday evening, prompting an air and ground attack and a road and campground closure, officials said.

The Alder Creek Fire broke out near milepost 81 on Oregon Route 19, the Service Creek Highway, officials said. The road was closed from its junction with Route 207 east to milepost 90. The BLM’s Muleshoe Campground also was closed due to fire activity.

Air and ground resources were tackling the fire, burning in grass, sagebrush and juniper, including air attack, two helicopters, a hotshot crew and several interagency engines, with more crews and bulldozers en route. A Type 3 incident management team is due to assume command of the fire Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.