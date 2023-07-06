New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero suspended for the season after violating MLB’s domestic violence policy

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Following an investigation, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the suspension of New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero for the remainder of the 2023 season, including any postseason games, for violating the league’s Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

MLB said Cordero accepted the suspension and the immediate placement on the league’s restricted list. No specific details were disclosed.

The Yankees said the team accepted the punishment levied at Cordero.

“There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” a team statement read Wednesday.

The right handed reliever has appeared in 31 games for the Yankees this season. The 31-year-old has pitched 32.2 innings with an ERA of 3.86 and 34 strikeouts.

CNN has reached out to the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) for comment from the union and Cordero.

MLB said Cordero will “participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program” supervised by the MLB and MLBPA approved Joint Policy Board.

