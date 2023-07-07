Arrest made in connection with fatal Baltimore block party shooting
By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN
(CNN) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Baltimore block party shooting over the weekend that claimed two lives.
Detectives believe the male teen “was involved in the mass shooting,” a news release from the Baltimore Police Department stated, without further elaborating on the alleged involvement.
He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in a vehicle, police said.
Three of the 28 mostly teen victims remain at local hospitals in fair condition, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
CNN’s Danny Freeman contributed to this report.