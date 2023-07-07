Raskin opts out of US Senate run, but says prospect ‘remains alluring’

By Aaron Pellish, CNN

(CNN) — Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin announced Friday that he will not run for Senate in 2024, instead choosing to seek reelection to the House.

Raskin had previously said he was weighing a possible Senate run to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Ben Cardin, who will retire in 2025 after serving three terms.

“I am profoundly grateful not only to those who have encouraged me on this exciting path but also to those from all over Maryland who have strongly encouraged me to run for the U.S. Senate seat being left vacant by Senator Ben Cardin,” Raskin said in a lengthy statement.

“If these were normal times, I am pretty sure that this is what I would be announcing now,” he continued. “But these are not normal times and we are still in the fight of our lives for democratic institutions, freedom and basic social progress in America as well as human rights and opportunity for people all over the world.”

The four-term congressman noted that he believes “the best way for (him) to make the greatest difference in American politics in 2024 and beyond is this: to run for reelection to the House of Representatives in Maryland’s extraordinary 8th District.”

Raskin conceded that the possibility of running for the US Senate “remains alluring,” but he pointed to “a different and more urgent calling right now,” citing his advocacy for pro-democracy reforms in the US and abroad.

“I cannot walk away from the center of this fight in the people’s House and in the country,” he said. “We are still in the fight of our lives, the fight for democracy and freedom and for the survival of humanity.”

Raskin said he would “do whatever” is needed to help elect a Democrat to fill Cardin’s seat and thanked friends, family and advisors – who he said made “compelling arguments” as he contemplated his decision.

