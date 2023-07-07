Texas authorities arrest 2 suspects in Fort Worth shooting

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — Texas authorities made two arrests Friday in connection to the mass shooting that left three dead and eight others injured in Fort Worth.

The suspects, 20-year-old Christopher Redic Jr. and 19-year-old Brandon Williams, were taken into custody on murder charges, Fort Worth Police Department Chief Neil Noakes said during a news conference.

Ten of the victims in the Monday shooting were adults and one was a minor, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit.

Officers found multiple people shot in a parking lot in the Horne Street area of the Como neighborhood, police said. Several victims were brought to hospitals by private vehicles, while others were transported by ambulance, authorities said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Worth police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon, investigators believe “none of the injured were suspects in the shooting.”

Police said “several unknown males were reported to have started firing into the crowd indiscriminately and then fled the scene.”

The deadly gunfire in Fort Worth is one of at least 361 mass shootings in the nation this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

President Joe Biden released a statement on Tuesday condemning gun violence and calling for legislative action.

“It is within our power to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks,” Biden said.

