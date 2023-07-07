The Ashley Madison documentary: What you need to know

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Let’s just say if you do bad things, then bad things will happen to you.”

Thus declares a voice-over in the trailer for “The Ashley Madison Affair,” an ABC News/Hulu documentary that tells the tale of the now famous website used by those seeking to have extramarital affairs.

The documentary traces the rise, and eventual implosion of the site (though it still exists) that ensnared everyone from celebs to the Vatican and a member of the reality TV family, the Duggars, in a scandal after it was hacked and the names of users exposed.

Here’s just a bit of what you need to know:

The site was really popular

Like super popular.

As more and more people started diving into internet dating in the early 2000s, Ashley Madison found its naughty niche in those seeking to commit adultery.

The whole thing was supposed to be discreet. Until it wasn’t.

It made the now former CEO somewhat famous

Noel Biderman did not at all shy away from press.

The Canadian behind the site appeared on the TV show “The View” and even debated Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

The chief executive officer leaned into the theory that any press is good press.

His wife, Amanda, also got involved in the company. Oh, and he had affairs as well.

People who got cheated on speak out

Having someone cheat on you is never fun, but a few participants in the documentary were willing to open up about their experiences.

Their stories – juxtaposed with ones from those who joined the site to cheat – makes for some damn interesting viewing.

Nude photos are involved

Three guesses as to what body part was featured most often in shared photos. Yes, you guessed it. There were lots of them.

“The Ashley Madison Affair” is streaming on Hulu.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.