Homelessness crisis: Woman with history of addiction, mental illness charged with murder

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Hendersonville, like Asheville, is facing a homelessness crisis.

And News 13 has learned 35-year-old Amber Nelson, listed as homeless on murder warrants, was known to community members as an addict and woman who struggled with severe mental illness.

Warrants released Friday show Nelson is now charged with felony murder in the death of Patricia Moniz and felony theft of a motor vehicle (Moniz’s 2003 Chevrolet Impala).

“It’s a tragedy. It’s heartbreaking from our perspective,” Hendersonville Rescue Mission operations director Tim Jones said.

Jones said Nelson never sought shelter help, but she was known as a drug user, going to one particular Henderson County homeless camp to buy.

Court records show Nelson was once charged with assault with a deadly weapon for pointing a knife at a former friend, approaching him with it raised and ready to strike. That victim filed a protective order requiring no contact. That former friend said Nelson was in a local treatment center multiple times but was always released and back on the streets.

“The thing no one is really talking about is the explosion of drugs,” Jones said.

He said new drugs are fueling mental problems.

“You often have a very small window when someone’s ready to get help, and that’s if they want the help. Not everybody is ready,” Jones said.

He said Western North Carolina doesn’t have the capacity or funds to offer beds.

“The frustrating thing for us is how long it takes to get people mental and behavioral health services,” he said.

Hendersonville Rescue Mission has helped hundreds turn around their lives, but cases like Nelson’s make warranted headlines.

“You have to recognize that this is becoming more visible all the time,” Jones said.

