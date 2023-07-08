Teens among at least 8 injured in shooting at Texas party, police say

By Claudia Dominguez and Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — At least eight people ages 15 to 18 were injured in a shooting after an argument broke out between two groups at a house party in El Paso, Texas, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened Friday night at a house where El Paso city police said over a hundred people were in attendance by the time officers arrived, according to a statement.

“The investigation revealed there was a party being held at a residence and uninvited guests arrived to the party,” the news release stated.

As an argument began, a shooter began firing into the crowd, striking several people, authorities said.

Several people were fleeing when officers arrived, police said. The department’s gang unit responded to assist with the investigation.

The shooting victims included two 16-year-old girls, three 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl, according to police.

Two 18-year-olds also were hurt, police said.

Six of those injured were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting is among over 360 mass shootings to occur in the United States so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

There have been 2,146 US shootings this year where children ages 12 to 17 have been injured, the archive’s data shows.

