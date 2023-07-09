Skip to Content
Here’s another chance to ask Bend Mayor Melanie Keebler a question on this week’s ‘Ask the Mayor’ segment

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Got a question for Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler? This week brings another installment of Ask the Mayor on NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m.

Here's the page where you can submit your question -- and leaving your name or email address are totally optional.

Then tune in and see what she has to say!

We welcome the mayor to our studio on the second Wednesday of each month, answering questions on a variety of issues of the day.

