New Delhi records wettest July day in decades as deadly floods hit northern India

By Tara Subramaniam and Manveena Suri, CNN

(CNN) — Heavy rains brought deadly floods to northern India on the weekend as the country’s capital marked its wettest July day in more than 40 years, according to authorities and local reports.

The rains triggered flash floods and landslides, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people across the region, CNN affiliate CNN-News18 reported.

The Indian Meteorological Department said New Delhi received 153 millimeters (6 inches) of rain on Sunday, making it the city’s wettest July day since 1982.

On Sunday, the department issued red alerts, indicating the highest threat level, for the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana. Landslide warnings were also issued for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to residents Monday to stay home over the next 24 hours.

Southwest of Delhi, authorities in the satellite city of Gurugram ordered schools to close Monday due to the “significant rainfall” and concerns of floods, trees falling and other potential disruptions.

Starting Monday, “isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall” is forecast for the northern regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for the next five days, the Meteorological Department said Sunday.

India is in the midst of monsoon season, which can last from April to September.

Last month, nearly half a million people in northeast India were affected by severe flooding after rain battered the region and cyclone Biparjoy hit the country’s west coast, turning roads into rivers and submerging entire villages.

The country has also been rocked by blistering heat waves this summer, highlighting how residents of the world’s most populous nation are among the most vulnerable to the effects of the climate crisis.

CNN’s Rhea Mogul contributed reporting.