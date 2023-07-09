Shericka Jackson becomes joint-fifth fastest woman of all time after winning women’s 100m at Jamaican championships

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Shericka Jackson produced a stunning performance at the Jamaican championships on Saturday as she ran a world-leading 10.65 seconds in the 100 meters.

The blazing time put Jackson joint-fifth on the all-time list, 0.16 seconds off Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 35-year-old world record.

It also saw her surpass American Sha’Carri Richardson, who won the US 100-meter title on Friday, for the fastest women’s 100-meter time this year.

Jackson, a five-time Olympic medalist and the defending 200-meter world champion, finished comfortably ahead of Shashalee Forbes (10.96 seconds) and Natasha Morrison (10.98 seconds) in Kingston.

“I told them last year that one of my main problems was the start. I think tonight I mastered it … I have to go back to the drawing board with coach (Paul Francis), but tonight I did a very good Job,” Jackson told Reuters after her victory.

She added: “I know I’m a strong finisher, but I still need to work on that a bit because I made a miss-step, so coach and I will continue working on my stride pattern going forward.

“It’s been tough coming down from the 400-meters to the 100-meters since in 2021.”

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic 100 and 200-meter champion, finished fifth, meaning her participation in the 100 meters at next month’s world championships in Budapest, Hungary, is in doubt.

Jamaica will send four women to Budapest for the event as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gains automatic entry as the defending champion. The same applies for Jackson in the 200 meters after her victory in Eugene, Oregon, last year.

