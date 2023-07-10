Deschutes County Commish board to hold public forum Wednesday for destination resort tax amendments

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Commissioners will be holding a public forum this coming Wednesday to hear about new resort rules that may allow new resorts with rental units (beyond staff) within 24 miles of the Urban Growth Boundary.

The Board will conduct a work session in preparation for a July 12 public hearing to consider a request for an applicant-initiated Legislative Text Amendment to Deschutes County’s Destination Resort (DR) Combining Zone (File No. 247-22-000835-TA).

The proposed amendments would add language from Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 197.455(1)(a), which would limit residential uses to those necessary for the staff and management of the resort at any new Destination Resort allowed within 24 air miles of an urban growth boundary population of at least 100,000.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is attending the Deschutes County Commissioners meeting today at 1 PM. His report will air tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

The full record is located on the project webpage.