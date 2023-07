By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday he would step down as leader of the country’s ruling party and leave politics, after his government collapsed over immigration policy, Dutch national broadcaster and CNN affiliate NOS reported.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

