Last ride: 14 years together on the diamond coming to a close for father, daughter

DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — For 14 years, Zach Dunlavy and his daughter, Madison Dunlavy have spent their summers at the ballpark.

“I’ve been coaching Madison since T-ball, which would be probably about four years old,” Zach Dunlavy said.

Madison Dunlavy’s dad has been her softball coach for most of her life.

“I don’t know, obviously, any other way of softball. He’s always been my coach, and it’s definitely been a huge part of our relationship,” Madison Dunlavy said.

But soon, things will look different.

Madison Dunlavy graduated from Davis County High School this spring.

It is her last season playing for the Mustangs, and as the season winds down, each game could be their last together.

“I’ve been trying to avoid that feeling to be honest with you. I think Madison and my relationship is.. We’ve had some of our best moments out on the softball field,” Zach Dunlavy said.

But the Mustangs are hoping to hold off that feeling until the end. The team is coming off a state tournament appearance in 2022 and is primed to return this year.

Regardless of when their final game together is, the Dunlavys will not forget their memories on the field.

“We put in the time,” Zach Dunlavy said. “She’s put in so much work and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

“It does mean the world to me,” Madison Dunlavy said.

