Organs of high school football player who died after collapsing donated to 3 recipients

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SELDEN, Long Island (WABC) — The high school football player who died after collapsing during practice has given the gift of life.

The family of Robert Bush says his kidneys and liver were donated to three female recipients.

The 17-year-old was a lineman on the Newfield High School varsity football team and collapsed during conditioning drills in Selden last week.

His family says a memorial service will be held this Friday by the Middle Country Central School District.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.