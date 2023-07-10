Teen back home after 380 days hospitalized

By Naomi Keitt

SKIATOOK, Oklahoma (KJRH) — More than a year after suffering a stroke, a Skiatook teen is back home. Dozens of people were on hand to welcome Mason Teague to Skiatook Friday afternoon.

“We have been graced with a lot of miracles and the help of the community has been amazing,” said Mandi Teague, Mason’s mom.

On June 22, 2022, Mason called 9-1-1. He was alone at the gym and called for help because he sensed something was wrong. His parents say he had been experiencing a weird headache behind his left eye for weeks.

“He knew about 3 weeks before this happened intuitively that something wasn’t correct,” said Mandi Teague.

When first responders arrived, they found the teen unresponsive. Mason’s parents say he was rushed to the hospital where CT imagine realized a bad brain bleed. Doctors discovered he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke due to previously undiagnosed Arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) in his brain.

“We’re here,” said Justin Teague, Mason’s dad. “We’re somewhere where we didn’t think we’d get and it means everything to have Mason home.”

Justin Teague says 380 days ago they were told to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. He says there’s still a long road to recovery, but they’re grateful to have Mason home.

“It means the world to us to be honest because we didn’t think this day would come,” said Justin Teague.

Justin says Mason has years of recovery ahead. He can’t use his left side and completely lost his hearing.

“He will fight for every movement on his left side,” said Justin Teague. “He’ll fight to eat, to stand up, and walk on his own. We know that this is a marathon and a years long marathon for him.”

Justin says their faith and the community have helped them through this difficult time.

“We’re people of faith,” said Justin Teague. “We’ve leaned in on that faith and we’ve had a lot of peel that have also surrounded us and held us up.”

