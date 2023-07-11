2023 MLB All-Star Game: Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. headline ‘Midsummer Classic’

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Major League Baseball’s All-Star break has already delivered fireworks, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. winning the Home Run Derby, 16 years after his dad had achieved the same feat.

And fans can expect plenty more talking points on Tuesday when the stars of MLB take to the field in the All-Star Game.

The game – being played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle – will see the best-of-the-best face off as the American League takes on the National League; overall, the AL has the slight edge in terms of overall record with 47 wins, 43 losses and two ties.

How to watch

The All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. E.T., with coverage of the game being shown on Fox.

The game will be shown in 209 countries around the world.

Who to look out for

The leading vote-getters from both leagues headline the All-Star Game, with Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani leading the NL and AL respectively.

Ohtani, who is on course to win another MVP trophy, was voted as a two-way All-Star due to his pitching and batting proficiency but said recently that he is dealing with a middle finger blister and won’t pitch.

The Japanese superstar’s future has already been a big talking point of the break – he is reportedly set to become the highest paid baseball player of all time with his new contract.

But when he was asked about his impending free agency, Ohtani remained coy, saying: “I have no control over it, so I try not to think about it. I just focus on the game that day.”

Elsewhere, New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole will be the starting pitcher for the AL while the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen will start for the NL.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

American League

1. Marcus Semien, 2B (TEX)

2. Shohei Ohtani, DH (LAA)

3. Randy Arozarena, LF (TB)

4. Corey Seager, SS (TEX)

5. Yandy Díaz, 1B (TB)

6. Adolis García, RF (TEX)

7. Austin Hays, CF (BAL)

8. Josh Jung, 3B (TEX)

9. Jonah Heim, C (TEX)

National League

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., RF (ATL)

2. Freddie Freeman, 1B (LAD)

3. Mookie Betts, CF (LAD)

4. JD Martinez, DH (LAD)

5. Nolan Arenado, 3B (STL)

6. Luis Arraez, 2B (MIA)

7. Sean Murphy, C (ATL)

8. Corbin Carroll, LF (AZ)

9. Orlando Arcia, SS (ATL)

Changes

Although the result of the All-Star Game no longer decides home-field advantage in the World Series, there are innovations MLB is implementing to keep fans invested aside from the host of star talent.

The jerseys worn by both teams will feature a print which “blends elements of Seattle’s neighboring ocean, forests, topography and the movement of air.”

The game will also feature new uniform technology which will be used next season.

According to the MLB: “Nike Vapor Premier is engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit. Nike says the material, which is made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarns, dries 28% faster and the jersey has 25% more stretch.”

During the game, fans will have the opportunity to contribute towards the voting of the All-Star Game MVP award, with their collective vote representing 20% of the official vote determining this year’s recipient.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.