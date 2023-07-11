Drone light shows growing in popularity in place of fireworks

By Web staff

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — For the past week, your neighborhood has probably been filled with the constant booms of fireworks. But a newer type of celebration is growing in popularity across the world: drone light shows.

It’s a growing trend that doesn’t come with the dangers of fireworks.

Deb and Terry Toews’ love of lights started with Christmas decorations, then they discovered drones.

“We kind of like the lighting, entertainment kind of thing, but once I saw that video I was pretty well hooked,” Deb said.

It is an industry that is growing in California, especially because of the fire danger. Traditional fireworks are just too risky.

“Drone light shows are definitely filling that new need that they have for either safety or less fire hazard,” Terry said.

The pair have 100 drones and hopes to add to it. And business is year-round — holidays, fairs, you name it — all without the fire danger. It’s also a creative outlet.

“I think it was a whole lot of fun, and at the very end, there was a little bit of a fireworks effect, so we still kind of gave them the fireworks without all the super loud booms and fire hazard,” Deb said of a recent show in Tracy for the Fourth of July.

Each show is different, and the possibilities are nearly endless. Perhaps this is the future of festivities in California.

