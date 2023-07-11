Leaking fire hydrant in Bend has gushed water for past month, making nearby wells run dry

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire hydrant located off of Saddleback Drive in west Bend has been leaking water for the past month, with the water company who controls the water flow from the hydrant being unresponsive.

Since June 12th, the fire hydrant in question, who's water surveyor is Sun Country Water, has been leaking and hasn't been fixed according to neighbors. The leakage of the water has resulted in nearby wells running dry for about 100 homes near Shevlin Park in Bend.

Oregon PUC Docket UM 2280 shows a form by the Oregon Department of Justice that was filed in March to issue financial penalties to Sun Country Water due to lack of compliance dating back to last year. In the same form, a number of public comments about Sun Country Water regarding billing practices and functions of their water utility dating back to April also appear.

Government regulators haven't been able to get a hold of the company or their owner, Butch Jones, since learning about the incident last month.

According to neighbors in the area, boil water notices have not been put out by the company for homes in the area due to the water not being contaminated. Boil notices only have to be put out by water surveyors for contamination and when the quality of water is deemed too toxic to drink, and not for pressure issues according to Deschutes County Health Services Specialist Jeff Freund.

No codes or laws allow the county to go after private water companies or water surveyors to put out notices for water leakages and pressure issues only.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with people affected by the leakage, as well as talking with the Oregon Water Resources Department, about the water leak. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.