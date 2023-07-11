Man in custody after reported theft, also involved in burglary

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — On June 25 around 1:55 a.m., Shreveport police were called about a theft happening in the 4200 block of Greenwood Road.

Officers were told that a witness could see someone attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car. The suspect was identified as Anthony Briskey, 46.

Briskey ran away but was eventually caught. Once caught, he resisted and attempted to disarm the officer, causing the officer to use a taser to take him into custody.

Briskey was charged with one count of theft of a catalytic converter, one count of resisting with force or violence, and one count of attempting to disarm a police officer.

After investigation, officers also found that Briskey was also involved in a May 5, 2023 burglary in the 100 block of East Dalzell Street.

The victim of the May burglary stated that a man, later identified as Anthony Briskey, hit her in the face with a plastic crate. Officers did note that the victim had significant swelling to the face at the time.

In reference to this case, Briskey was charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of simple burglary.

