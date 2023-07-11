On hot days in Bend, the Deschutes River beckons — but jumping from a bridge can land you in hot water

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – When it gets warm – make that hot – the cooling water of the Deschutes River flowing through Bend can be an attractive place to float, or swim. But it also beckons folks who want to jump in from bridges, which is dangerous, and illegal.

A viewer recently shared with us video of illegal jumpers, including youths, from a pedestrian bridge in the Old Mill District.

Back in 2015, after a bridge jumper landed on a kayaker in the river, the Bend Park and Rec District reminded people that bridge jumping is illegal and dangerous, and installed no trespassing signs.

A park district official noted at the time that jumpers risk hitting a rock or log that can’t be seen from the surface, raising the potential for paralyzing or even life-threatening tragedies.

And two years ago, the rescue of a boy who dove off the footbridge by Columbia Park and reportedly nearly drowned prompted Bend Fire officials to remind of the danger – and a possibly hefty fine.

NewsChannel 21’s Isabella Warren is speaking with Bend Police and the park district about the current status of the problem and enforcement of the rules. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.