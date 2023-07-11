Rare virus strikes Kailua man

By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU (KITV) — A 26-year-old Kailua man is in the hospital fighting a rare virus. Health studies show that only 4 to 7 people out of 100,000 will contract viral encephalitis in a year.

Mylo Ranney-Guillory has been at the Queens Medical Center since Saturday, July 8, when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Marlena Silva is Mylo Ranney-Guillory’s mom and is fighting back tears as she talks about her son’s condition saying, ” Because I don’t really know the long term effects of the virus. “

Viral encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain caused by a virus. The most serious potential complication is permanent brain damage. Children under one year and adults aged over 55 years are at increased risk of life-threatening complications.

Silva is here to support her son, his girlfriend Deeana Marchant and their 2 young children. Marchant was at their Kailua home when the virus struck her Ranney-Guillory.

Deeana Marchant says, “I got my phone and I called 911. The operator talked me through ’til paramedics arrived. We were alone — no one was home at the time.”

A physician and associate professor at the John A. Burns Medical School says on rare occasions viral encephalitis can be dangerous and needs to be treated immediately.

Dr. Philip VerHoef, John A. Burns Medical School – Assoc. Prof. says, “Encephalitis is most often due to a virus, such as: herpes simplex viruses, which cause cold sores, the varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox and shingles. measles, mumps and rubella viruses. Arboviruses, one of the most common causes of encephalitis, are transmitted by blood-sucking insects such as mosquitoes and, less commonly, ticks.”

The best way to prevent infection with a mosquito-borne virus is to avoid being bitten. Use insect repellant when you go outside, especially during the peak mosquito hours of dusk and dawn. Remove mosquito-breeding environments such as stagnant water from your property.

John Hopkins Medicine studies show that some people eventually make a full recovery from encephalitis, although this can be a long and frustrating process. Many people never make a full recovery and are left with long-term problems caused by damage to their brain.

Marlena says she appreciates all the help from their family and community. her sister set up a Go Fund Me account for her son and his family, so that he can focus on his long road to recovery.

